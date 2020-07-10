International solidarity with Palestine, Kashmir

Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) announces to hold a webinar on International Solidarity with Palestine and Kashmir to support the oppressed people of both bleeding nations. As per the statement released from the office of PLF, Secretary-General Sabir Abu Maryam told that Webinar will be held on July 10, Friday at 7 pm Pakistan Standard time.

Sabir Abu Maryam briefed about the webinar and said that top political Leaders, Senators from Pakistan, leadership from Palestine and Kashmir, Scholars, Journalists, and Activists from Turkey, Iran, Lebanon, Malaysia, and Indonesia will participate in the webinar and address though the zoom link.

International Solidarity with Palestine and Kashmir webinar will be live telecast at official Facebook page of Palestine Foundation Pakistan. (www.facebook.com/palestinefoundationpak)

MNA/