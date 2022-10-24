Kiev’s threat to use "dirty bomb" is obvious: Peskov

"Their distrust towards the information that was shared by the Russian side does not mean that the threat such a "dirty bomb" may be used ceases to exist. The threat is obvious," Peskov said, according to TASS.

He pointed out that "this information was brought to the attention of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s counterparts."

"It's up to them to believe or not to believe," Peskov added.

On Sunday, the US Department of State released a statement by the foreign ministries of Britain, the United States, and France, saying that these countries did not consider Russian warnings about the possibility of Kyiv using a so-called dirty bomb reasonable enough.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu held telephone conversations with the defense ministers of Britain, the United States, France, and Turkey. The Russian defense minister conveyed to his counterparts Russia’s concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine involving the use of a "dirty bomb."

RHM/PR