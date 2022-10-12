  1. Politics
Russia's FSB foils Ukrainian man's terrorist plot (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – A Ukrainian Security Service agent has been arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service for plotting a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region on Wednesday.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian Security Service agent for plotting a terrorist attack with the use of two Igla man-portable air defense systems in the Moscow Region, FSB told TASS on Wednesday.

According to FSB, a Ukrainian national born in 1972 had smuggled Igla MANPADS from Kiev via Estonia to prepare acts of terror on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service. The man repented and is cooperating with the investigation, FSB added.

During a search operation, two Igla MANPADS and communications devices were confiscated from the man. FSB launched a criminal case against him.

