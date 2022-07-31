Iran gets bronze medal at Qazaq Kuresi World Grand Prix

Ali Baziar, the head of Iran’s team and chairperson of the traditional and beach committee of the Wrestling Federation of Iran, said on Sunday that Hamid-Reza Sajjadifard gained a bronze medal in the +90 kilograms weight category.

Other Iranian athletes namely Mojtaba Eskandari (70 kilograms) and Omid Tiztak (90 kilograms) could not win any medals in the event.

Some 14 teams from various states and 2 teams from the hosting country attended the tournament.

Kazakh Kuresi which is the traditional wrestling style of Kazakhstan is considered one of the oldest sports in Kazakhstan and Asia.

