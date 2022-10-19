Death toll of terrorist clashes in NW Syria risen to 58

Clashes between the armed terrorist groups of the Al-Nusra terrorist front and the Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion have intensified in the recent 10 days.

According to the latest reports, at least 58 individuals, including 10 civilians, have been killed during the clashes between terrorist groups in Syria.

Al-Nusra terrorist front controls most of the province of Idlib in northwest Syria. The terrorist group was the main affiliate of al-Qaida in Syria until 2018 when it formally severed ties with the global terror organization.

Local sources believe that Al-Nusra Terrorist Front continues its military operations to capture the city of Azaz. The city is the largest headquarters of the Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion.

Turkish-backed groups control the border region in the north of Syria's Aleppo province, and this region includes the cities of Jarablus, Afrin, al-Bab, and Azaz.

