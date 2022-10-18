40 terrorists killed as clashes resume in NW Syria

Local sources reported the intensifying clashes between the armed terrorist groups of the Al-Nusra terrorist front, Hamza Division, and the Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion in the town of Afrin and its surrounding areas.

Al-Nusra terrorist front controls most of the province of Idlib in northwest Syria. The terrorist group was the main affiliate of al-Qaida in Syria until 2018 when it formally severed ties with the global terror organization.

According to the primary reports, 40 terrorists from the Al-Nusra terrorist front and the Third Legion have been killed and injured during these clashes.

The recent negotiations between the two sides did not lead to any agreement except for several hours of the ceasefire, the sources said, adding that again the sound of explosions was heard again in Afrin Rif.

Local sources believe that Al-Nusra Terrorist Front continues its military operations to capture the city of Azaz. The city is the largest headquarters of the Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion.

