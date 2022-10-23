Turkey to establish two military bases in Syria

Military sources in northern Syria report the decision of the Turkish army to build two more military bases in Aleppo province in addition to dozens of other bases that have been established over the past years.

According to the source, the two military bases are scheduled to be established near the Deir Balut and al-Ghazawieh crossings, which connect the northern regions of Aleppo to Idlib province.

Turkish forces have been stationed at the site where these two headquarters are to be built, but construction has not yet begun, a military source announced.

The purpose of building the bases seems to be to monitor the departure of the elements of the Al-Nusra terrorist front from the areas which are under the control of al-Jaish al-Watani terrorists, the source said.

Clashes between the armed terrorist groups of the Al-Nusra terrorist front and the Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion have intensified in the recent 10 days.

According to the latest reports, at least 58 individuals, including 10 civilians, have been killed during the clashes between terrorist groups in Syria.

Turkish-backed groups control the border region in the north of Syria's Aleppo province, and this region includes the cities of Jarablus, Afrin, al-Bab, and Azaz.

