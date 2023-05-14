IRGC enjoys long-range, precision-guided missile

Brigadier General Ali Balali said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has made significant advances in the construction of drones by using indigenous knowledge over the past few decades.

Today, the knowledge and capability of various UAVs inside the country are all domestic and the UAVs are being built in the country, he added.

Balali noted that the power of the IRGC Aerospace Force in the fields of UAVs has made Iran one of the significant, influential, and defining power in the region and world.

Referring to the capabilities of domestic missiles, he said that the Iran-made missiles’ range has reached more than 2,000 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.

Stating that today the Islamic Republic has reached a significant deterrence power that no country can ignore the country, he underlined that one of the characteristics of the IRGC's missile capabilities is the diversity of these products tailored to the needs and potential threats.

