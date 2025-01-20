Lebanese army clashes with terrorists on border with Syria

The Lebanese army announced that its military forces clashed with terrorist elements near the Syrian border.

This is not the first time that these clashes have occurred near the common borders of the two countries since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad government.

The Lebanese army stated that during a military patrol in the Qasr-Hermel area near the common borders between Lebanon and Syria, unknown armed elements opened fire on Lebanese forces from the Syrian side.

The Lebanese army also opened fire on these elements, and clashes occurred in the area.

One of Lebanon's military forces was injured during these clashes.

