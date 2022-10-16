  1. Politics
Beijing urges Chinese citizens to leave Ukraine

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – China’s Foreign Ministry has called on Chinese citizens to leave Ukraine, according to Chinese sources.

According to the Global Times newspaper, China’s Foreign Ministry and the country’s embassy on Saturday urged Chinese citizens in Ukraine "to enhance safety precautions and evacuate."

The newspaper also said that "the embassy will assist in organizing the evacuation of people in need."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. Western countries also started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.

