Oct 15, 2022, 8:40 AM

Raeisi felicitates Muslim leaders on Prophet birth anniv.

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a Friday message congratulated the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Raeisi, in his message, congratulated the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week to the leaders and people of Islamic countries.

Iranian President in his message expressed hope that during these auspicious and blessed days, more serious steps would be taken to establish solid and strong relations to promote pure Islam and disseminate salient characteristics of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad relying upon Islamic commonalities and by following good deeds of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

