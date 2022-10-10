Iran athletes refusal to compete with Zionists real victory

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on September 11, received a group of mothers of Iranian athletes martyrs and members of the second National Congress of Sports Martyrs.

"The fact that an Iranian athlete is deprived of a medal for refusing to compete with the representatives of the Zionist regime is actually a victory," Ayatollah Khamenei said in this meeting, highlighting that competing with Zionists means recognizing a usurper, and child killer regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei advised Iranian athletes to take care of their behavior so as to protect their honor and their national reputation.

The leader of the Islamic Revolution also hailed Iranian female athletes who wear hijab and refuse to shake hands with men in the competition field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the leader also referred to the western sanctions following Ukraine's war, criticizing that Westerners easily cross their red lines for sake of their own interests.

RHM/Leader.ir