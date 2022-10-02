  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2022, 11:00 AM

Australia to impose sanctions against 28 Russian officials

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Following the annexation of the eastern regions of Ukraine to Russia, the Australian government announced that it will add dozens of figures and senior officials of the Russian government to its sanctions list.

Australian authorities intend to impose sanctions against 28 representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, including ministers and high-ranking officials, the Australian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

In particular, the sanctions will be applied to those persons who took part in organizing and holding referendums on the accession of the new territories to Russia, the ministry specified. The list of those to be under sanctions was not given, according to TASS.

From September 23 to 27, the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on becoming part of Russia.

An overwhelming majority of their residents voted in favor of becoming part of the Russian Federation.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed treaties on the accession of these regions to Russia.

