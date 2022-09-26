US adds 4th Iran cargo plane to export violation list

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls under Biden administration sanctions, swissinfo.ch reported.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran's Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran's air force, the department said in a statement.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

The Department of Security and Industry of the US Department of Commerce claimed that the sanctioned planes were from Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air and Iran Air, which were transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia.

The US Commerce Department said it adds 3 Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of planes believed to violate US export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war.

