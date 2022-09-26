Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defence industry products. Agreements are being signed," Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Tokyo, according to Reuters.

"We would most gladly meet Japan's need for drones," the minister added, on a visit there to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

International demand for Turkish drones has soared after their impact on conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Libya. On Sept. 21 Reuters reported that Baykar delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month.

Earlier, two Turkish sources said that Turkish defence firm Baykar delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more.

A senior Turkish official confirmed Turkey has delivered some drones to the United Arab Emirates and that the UAE was seeking more. Saudi Arabia also wanted to buy armed drones and set up a factory to manufacture them, the official said.

