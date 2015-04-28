Zarif, Japanese FM stress coop. on nuclear safety 

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the ninth review conference for the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in New York Monday afternoon.

Pointing to the two countries’ historical ties, Zarif deemed the prospect of their future relations positive, drawing attention to the various fields of cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo.

While announcing Iran’s readiness for closer cooperation with the Japanese delegation on the NPT review conference, Zarif highlighted the issues of nuclear safety and nuclear disarmament as two significant areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Elsewhere in the meeting Zarif touched upon the current regional developments, urging all countries to intensify efforts in combating common threats and employing political solutions for resolving the conflicts in the region.

He also discussed the latest progress in Iran and 5+1 nuclear negotiations, adding “the continuation of an uncertain and unstable situation is not acceptable to us; the American side must take practical and reassuring measures for a nuclear accord to be reached.”

The Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, for his part, noted the 70th anniversary of the US atomic bombings of Japanese citizens, extending his country’s readiness for joint cooperation in international organizations on fields of nuclear disarmament and peaceful nuclear technology.

Kishida deemed important the furthering of bilateral talks on boosting cooperation in economic and trade fields, underscoring political consultations on various ministerial levels between Iran and Japan.

