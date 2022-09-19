details of Iran-Russia contract for purchase and swap gas

The public relations of the Ministry of Petroleum (Oil) in a report entitled "One-year performance report of the Ministry of Petroleum in the 13th government" addressed the issue of the $40 billion memorandum of understanding between the National Iranian Oil Company and Russia's Gazprom Company.

According to the report, with the follow-up of the Ministry, it has been agreed that soon an equivalent of 6 million cubic meters per day of gas will be swapped from Russia to be exported from the south of Iran in the form of LNG.

Also, Iran is going to buy 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas through Azerbaijan.

The construction of Iran's gas export pipeline to Pakistan and Oman and the completion of Iran's LNG projects are also among other agreements made with Russia's Gazprom.

MNA/FNA14010628000685