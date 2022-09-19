  1. Politics
Turkey official reacts to Pelosi’s remarks on Armenia

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's remarks about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are unacceptable and will damage the diplomatic relationship.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's biased statements regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are unacceptable and will damage the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

The Turkish vice president said in a post on Twitter Ankara calls on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi's comments are those of the United States's or her own.

Azerbaijan rejected the US speaker's comments as unacceptable.

The Azeri Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pelosi's comments are propaganda for Armenia, adding that they deal a serious blow to the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

