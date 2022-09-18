Iran’s embassy thanks Iraq for hospitality during Arbaeen 

The Iranian embassy, in a statement, appreciated the Iraqi nation and government, religious organizers, officials, anti-terrorist forces, Iranian Red Crescent Society, border guards, journalists, and all those who rendered the pilgrims with services during the Arbaeen trek.

More than 21 million pilgrims visited the Iraqi holy city of Karbala for Arbaeen according to some reports.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that this year’s Arbaeen rally further bolstered the bond, friendship, and fraternity that exist between Iran and Iraq.

Also, Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced in an interview that the pilgrims were provided with good services within all borders.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).

