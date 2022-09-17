  1. Politics
Sep 17, 2022, 3:00 PM

Arbaeen shows unity among Muslims: president Raeisi

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi described Arbaeen as one of the divine miracles which also shows unity among the Muslims.

President Raeisi on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by a huge crowd of people in Imam Hussein Square in the east of the capital on Saturday morning in commemoration of Arbaeen, which marks forty days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

"Arbaeen is a sign of Islamic resistance and shows unity among Muslims. Arbaeen is a manifestation of the fact that Ashura is still alive and will remain so," the president told reporters on the sidelines of Arbaeen mourning ceremony in Tehran.

MNA/FNA14010626000310

News Code 191515
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191515/

