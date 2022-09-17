Arbaeen shows unity among Muslims: president Raeisi

President Raeisi on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by a huge crowd of people in Imam Hussein Square in the east of the capital on Saturday morning in commemoration of Arbaeen, which marks forty days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

"Arbaeen is a sign of Islamic resistance and shows unity among Muslims. Arbaeen is a manifestation of the fact that Ashura is still alive and will remain so," the president told reporters on the sidelines of Arbaeen mourning ceremony in Tehran.

