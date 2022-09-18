Over 3.2 m Iranian visited Iraq on Arbaeen pilgrimage

The commander of Iran's traffic police chief Brigadier General Seyyed Kamal Hadianfar said, "Since the beginning of the month of Safar in the Lunar calendar, 3, 262,201 pilgrims have left the country and 2,654,300 people have returned to the country."

The return process of pilgrims started on September 9 and it still continues, the peak of returns was on Wednesday, September 14, when 285,000 pilgrims entered the country through the Mehran border crossing, the commander said.

Hadianfar said that 90% of the pilgrims' cars use the Mehran-Ilam road in the western Iranian province of Ilam to return home, adding that heavy vehicles like lorries and trucks are banned from traveling on that road for the safety of pilgrims matter.

Stating that 65% of the pilgrims went to the border terminals in their own cars, the traffic police chief said that 13.5 million Arbaeen-related travels have been registered on the roads in the country, with western border towns recording 6.5 million travels.

