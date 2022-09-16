Raeisi calls on all Muslims to unite against enemies

On Thursday evening, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi attended the Ahl al-Bayt Rasoolullah (PBUH) Mosque in Samarkand city and got acquainted with the cultural and religious activities of this mosque.

The President offered condolences on Imam Hussein's (AS) Arba'een and explained the various dimensions of this unique global gathering.

Raeisi spoke about the necessity of unity among Muslims in today's global situation, and noted, "Muslims, like Ahl al-Bayt (AS) who themselves were a symbol of unity and cohesion, should be sympathetic and united, and confront those who stand against Islam and Muslims".

In another part of his speech, Ayatollah Raeisi referred to his meeting with the President of Uzbekistan and stated, "Iran-Uzbekistan relations are based on historical relations and common beliefs of the two nations, and the two countries have planned to develop relations as much as possible".

RHM/President.ir