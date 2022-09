The chairman and the members of the Assembly of Experts renew the covenant to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, trusteeship of the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) accompanied the participants during the ceremony.

The attendees also paid homage to the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense.

