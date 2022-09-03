NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch for second time

It was the second time in five days that technical issues had kept the spacecraft on the launchpad, The Guardian reported.

Mission managers waited until the late in the countdown to scrub the liftoff after the failure of several workarounds to try to stem the leak of liquid hydrogen into the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

It was not immediately clear if the US space agency would be able to make launchpad fixes in time to meet its next backup launch date of Monday, or if Artemis will need to roll back to the vehicle assembly building for more substantial repairs.

