  1. Technology
Sep 3, 2022, 10:31 PM

NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch for second time

NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch for second time

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – NASA called off its latest attempt to launch the groundbreaking Artemis 1 moon rocket on Saturday after failing to stem a fuel leak discovered during tanking, media have reported

It was the second time in five days that technical issues had kept the spacecraft on the launchpad, The Guardian reported.

Mission managers waited until the late in the countdown to scrub the liftoff after the failure of several workarounds to try to stem the leak of liquid hydrogen into the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

It was not immediately clear if the US space agency would be able to make launchpad fixes in time to meet its next backup launch date of Monday, or if Artemis will need to roll back to the vehicle assembly building for more substantial repairs.

KI/PR

News Code 190995
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190995/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News