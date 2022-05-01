Russia mulls withdrawal from International Space Station

Russia is set to pull out of the International Space Station and will no longer work with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), according to the head of its space program, the DailyMail newspaper said in a report.

General Director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Russian state TV earlier today that Moscow will no longer co-operate with its international partners aboard the ISS, confirming that the decision to withdraw has already been taken.

He said Roscosmos is not required to give an exact date of its withdrawal, but affirmed the Russian space program will adhere to the stipulated year-long notice period.

'The decision has been taken already, and we are not obliged to discuss it publicly, Rogozin told Russian media. This is despite his earlier remarks on Friday he said Russia would continue to work on the ISS 'according to the time frame set out by our government, until at least 2024.'

KI/PR