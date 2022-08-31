Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss Tehran-Riyadh talks

According to Iraqi sources, the spokesperson of the Iraqi foreign ministry announced that bin Farhan and Hussein held a phone call on Tuesday.

Expressing solidarity with the Iraqi people and supporting the stability and security of this country, the Saudi foreign minister spoke with Hussein about his trip to Tehran and its positive impact on Riyadh-Tehran relations, according to the Iraqi foreign ministry.

The top Iraq diplomat on Monday arrived in Iran and held several meetings with the Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The Iranian President in the meeting with Fuad Hussein noted that five rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, which were mediated by Iraq, were positive and useful.

Raeisi also emphasized that the implementation of agreements reached in those talks would pave the way for further promotion of the two sides’ interactions.

