Western sanctions not to hamper Russia-Iran economic coop.

"In January-July 2022 the bilateral trade [between Russia and Iran] accounted for $2.7 billion, which is 42.7% more than in the same period last year," the ministry said, according to Sputnik.

There has also been progress in negotiations on a comprehensive free-trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, the ministry added.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay a working visit to Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, joint Russian-Iranian energy and transport projects, as well as some regional topics such as Ukraine, Syria, and Afghanistan.

ZZ/PR