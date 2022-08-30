  1. World
Aug 30, 2022, 10:00 PM

Terrorist group affiliated with ISIL arrested in Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Sulaymaniyah security department announced the detention of a terrorist group affiliated with ISIL in the province.

According to the reports, on Tuesday, the Security Department of West Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region announced the detention of a terrorist group affiliated with ISIL that had published announcements containing offensive words in the Bazian region.

The department announced that during the past few days, publications and slogans of ISIL were seen in some public places in Bazian region.

The statement added that the terrorists were identified by Sulaymaniyah security forces in less than 48 hours.

