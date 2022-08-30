Malaysia has significant position in Iran's foreign policy

The Iranian President made the remarks on Tuesday in a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Felicitating the national day of Malaysia to Yaakob, President Raeisi called for expanding political, economic, and cultural relations for the benefit of the two nations of Iran and Malaysia.

"Various issues are on the agenda for the development of cooperation in economic, scientific, research, new technologies and finalizing trade agreements, which I hope we will witness their realization in the shade of interaction and efforts of the authorities of the two countries," President Raeisi stressed.

Referring to the favorable relations established between the commercial companies of the two countries, Raeisi noted that the volume of commercial relations between Iran and Malaysia is not proportional to the existing capacities and there is a lot of room for expanding the ties.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, for his part, said, "As one of the important and influential countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been an important supporter of the Islamic Ummah."

Expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister of Malaysia added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is a very important business partner for Malaysia in Asia, and we are very happy that the trade relations between the two countries have grown significantly in the past year."

Condemning the anti-Iranian sanction policy, Yaakob also stated that the current political will ensure the further development of Iran-Malaysia relations in various fields.

