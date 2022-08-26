'Educational justice' priority for Iranian government

An honoring ceremony was held on Thursday for the Iranian young researchers and student Olympiad team who won first place in the 2022 World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Georgia.

Addressing this ceremony, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi described these elites as the most important asset of the country in the path of achieving sustainable development.

President Raeisi also emphasized that medal winners in the national and international arenas must help the country solve the problems of society.

The enemies seek to prevent Olympian medalists help the country in the field of improving the activities of knowledge-based companies, Raeisi also noted.

The development of educational justice is one of the priorities of the Iranian government, elsewhere in his remarks he said.

Iranian students must have the opportunity to flourish their talents, and the government considers educational justice to be the main infrastructure of balanced development in the country, he added.

Iranian students gained 10 medals including 9 gold and 1 silver in the 15th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Georgia to win first place in the world.

