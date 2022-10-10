Malaysia PM dissolves parliament, paving way for election

King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin agreed to the dissolution during an audience on Sunday, Ismail Sabri told a news conference, Asia Nikkei reported.

"With this announcement, the mandate is returned to the people," Ismail Sabri said, noting the dissolution takes effect on Monday. "The people's mandate is the right medicine for the country's political stability to create a government which is strong, stable, and respected after the 15th general election."

The Election Commission will soon meet to decide on the nomination and polling days. Pundits suggest an early November election is likely.

Ismail Sabri's party and the country's most prominent political outfit, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), had been ramping up pressure to call the vote before the end of the year, despite repeated warnings about the risk of flood disruptions. The monsoons typically affect at least six states on the east coast.

Opposition leaders Anwar Ibrahim, chairman of the Hope Pact, and Muhyiddin Yassin, head of the National Alliance coalition, have both voiced concerns -- although both say their respective coalitions are ready to face the election.

RHM/PR