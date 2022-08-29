US cannot stop creation of multipolar world, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that he views the formation of a multipolar world as a historic process that cannot be prevented, only slowed down.

Lavrov underlined that the process depends on politicians' talents and whether they are able to generate policies that follow historical demands, Breaking The News reported.

United States cannot stop the creation of a multipolar world, despite the support of other Western countries, who have "ceded" to the US pressure, he stressed.

The minister remarked that it is important to "build one’s proactive policy so that it doesn’t run counter to objective tendencies, including the tendency to multipolarity."

He concluded by saying this is the path Russia is currently taking.

RHM/PR