  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2022, 1:20 PM

US cannot stop creation of multipolar world, Lavrov says

US cannot stop creation of multipolar world, Lavrov says

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Sunday that the United States cannot stop the creation of a multipolar world, despite the support of other Western countries, who have "ceded" to the US pressure.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that he views the formation of a multipolar world as a historic process that cannot be prevented, only slowed down.

Lavrov underlined that the process depends on politicians' talents and whether they are able to generate policies that follow historical demands, Breaking The News reported.

United States cannot stop the creation of a multipolar world, despite the support of other Western countries, who have "ceded" to the US pressure, he stressed.

The minister remarked that it is important to "build one’s proactive policy so that it doesn’t run counter to objective tendencies, including the tendency to multipolarity."

He concluded by saying this is the path Russia is currently taking.

RHM/PR

News Code 190773
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190773/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News