Iran pursuing situation of Iranian migrants in Greek

The boat that was carrying up to 80 migrants headed for Italy sank off the Greek island of Karpathos.

Iranian Foreign Foreign Ministry said that it is pursuing the situation of Iranian nationals through Iranian envoys to Rome.

An official with the Iranian Foreign Foreign Ministry held a telephone conversation with the Greek Chargé d'affaires in Tehran, expressing the Islamic Republic of Iran's concern in this regard, the statement added.

The official also called on the Greek Coastal Police and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to help the migrants.

Earlier on, August 10 Greek authorities announced that they were conducting a major search and rescue operation for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos, after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants towards Italy sank during the night.

Then the coastguard said 29 men were rescued 61 kilometers off Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete. Two were plucked from the waves by an air force helicopter and flown to Karpathos, while the other 27 were picked up by a passing tanker ship and taken to the island of Kos.

The survivors were from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, and told authorities there had been 60 to 80 people on the vessel, the coastguard said, according to Lemonde.

