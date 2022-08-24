US soldier arrested in Italy for killing 15-year-old boy

The fatal incident transpired Sunday at around 2:30 am local time, authorities say, in the northern town of Porcia, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, walking home from a summer party on a nearby cycling path was 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier, who was accompanied by a group of friends who witnessed the accident.

The soldier lost control of her car as she sped around a roundabout, and crossed a low median, striking the group. Police and witnesses say the woman, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had been speeding.

The crash saw Zanier, whose mother is now in mourning and calling for the American to be tried in Italy, thrown several feet into the air and die on impact.

RHM/PR