Raeisi felicitates championship of Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers

In a message congratulating the championship of Iran's youth Greco-Roman wrestling team in the world championships of Bulgaria, Ebrahim Raeisi stated, "The early winning of the world championship position has been a hopeful and lasting memory for the sports-loving and hero-loving people of Iran. This proud superiority, along with the championship of the national youth freestyle wrestling team, is a symbol of a proud and capable nation that is moving forward with great strides towards victory and success".

"I congratulate each and every one of the brave champions of the national youth Greco-Roman wrestling team and their hardworking coaches and all the people of Islamic Iran and I hope that with the hard work and determination of all the talented young people of the Islamic country, we will continue to see the success of our country's athletes in other fields and sports fields," he added.

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team was crowned champion in the 2022 World Junior Wrestling Championships (U20) held in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia on August 15-17.

The Iranian team won three golds, one silver, and four bronzes while gaining 159 team scores. The three golds were won by Sobhan Yari in 79 kg, Amirhossein Firouzpour in 92 kg, and Amir Reza Ma’soumi in 125 kg. Armin Habibzadeh won silver in 61 kg. The bronzes were won by Ahmad Mohammadnezhad in 57 kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaie in 70 kg, Aref Ranjbari in 86 kg, and Amirali Azarpira in 97 kg.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also in a message to the Iranian athletes in Sofia 2022 World Wrestling Championship felicitated their early crowning as world champions.

