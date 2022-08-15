US seeks to drag Iran into Afghanistan's quagmire

The former president of Afghanistan said, The people of Afghanistan have always suffered from the presence of foreign forces, including the American military, in their country for the past 20 years, Kazemi Ghomi said in a Farsi tweet series.

"America's failure in Afghanistan was the result of the jihadist struggle against this regime, lack of respect to the norms in Afghanistan, not forming a people-based government and prevention of the formation of popular resistance," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

"The United States not only did not fight terrorism but was involved in many terrorist acts to legitimize its presence in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, parts of the former National Security Agency of Afghanistan also cooperated with the United States in large-scale explosions and killings," he added.

He considered dragging the Islamic Republic of Iran into fighting the Taliban as the policy that Washington is pursuing after the withdrawal from Afghanistan and said "One of the main goals of the United States is to drag the Islamic Republic into the Afghanistan quagmire in which it used to be trapped in."

He also noted that the US acts of mischief continue in Afghanistan, saying "America is the biggest backer of ISIL in Afghanistan; Over the past year, we have witnessed the expansion of ISIL structural, geographical and operational in Afghanistan."

MNA/14010524000692