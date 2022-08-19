  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2022

Iran ready to cooperate with Shanghai Org. on terrorism

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the fight against terrorism.

In a meeting hosted by Uzbekistan, the Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said that the Islamic Republic is fully ready to cooperate with the SCO member countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

In his speech, Vahidi pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a victim of international terrorism itself, and emphasized that it is fully ready to cooperate the SCO in that fight.

The Iranian minister also pointed out that Iran has been home to 4.5 million Afghan refugees and emphasized that the UN's aid in that regard is insignificant.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experiences with other countries in order to solve the issues related to Afghanistan.

The Iranian minister further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns any form of terrorism. At the end of this meeting, a final statement was signed by the SCO.

It is worth mentioning that the membership process of the Islamic Republic of Iran in SCO has begun since last year's summit of the organization in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The SCO upcoming summit is scheduled to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

