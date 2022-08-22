  1. World
Fire engulfs church in Egypt's Alexandria

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Egyptian news sources reported that a fire was flamed in a church in Alexandria province.

Egyptian sources announced that the fire brigade was able to contain the fire with several fire engines.

The sources added that one person was injured during the incident.

The fire was flamed due to an electrical problem in the central air conditioner system of the church, according to the reports.

A fire also broke out in another church in Egypt's Minya province and left no casualties.

On August 14th, news sources reported that at least 41 people were killed in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza.

