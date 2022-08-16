Iran sent response to EU on draft agreement to revive JCPOA

After several months of intensive negotiations in Vienna and Doha, a final agreement to resume full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal appears to be more within reach than ever, provided the United States accepts in practice the requirements of a stable and reliable agreement.

According to some informed sources, Iran has sent the EU its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the JCPOA and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian authorities will respond by the end of Monday to the final text of the draft agreement on JCPOA, proposed last week.

“We will relay our final conclusion on the outstanding issues to the EU coordinator in writing by midnight today to see what feedback it will have and what reaction the US will show,” he said.

Iran’s top diplomat added that if the US shows a realistic and flexible reaction to Iran’s offer, “we would be at the point of agreement,” adding, “The American side has orally agreed to two proposals offered by Iran.”

He added that it is the US turn to show flexibility due to its internal problems, saying that Washington's oral acceptance of the two Iranian offers "must turn into a text and it must show flexibility on one issue."

On August 8, the European Union coordinator distributed the final text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Borrell said its points should be agreed upon.

In early August, the negotiation process to restore the nuclear deal with Iran resumed in Vienna, when the heads of all the delegations arrived in the Austrian capital.

The Vienna talks resumed on August 4 after several months of impasse, and expert-level negotiations were held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.

