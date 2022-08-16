Plane crash reported in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

Saudi Arabia TV on Tuesday reported that a light plane crashed following an accident after taking off from Thumamah Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to the report of Okaz newspaper, the Aviation Investigations Bureau in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in a statement that this light plane crashed after taking off from Thumamah Airport on Tuesday morning, and the pilot was the only passenger in the plane.

Pointing out that the pilot died, the statement further said that rescue teams have gone to the scene of the accident to begin their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Thumamah Airport is located near Ath Thumamah in Saudi Arabia. It is located about 28.9 km north of King Khalid International Airport.

