Kayhan:

Iran, Venezuella coop. to be expanded in industrial, agricultural, energy sectors

Etela'at:

No temporary agreement on agenda of Iran

Etemad:

Tehran passing stage of tensions with Baku

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi terms Iran-Venezuela ties strategic

Arman-e Emrooz:

FM Spox.: Exchange of messages between Iran, US continues

RHM/