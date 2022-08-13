  1. World
31 killed, injured in Mexican prison riot

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – A riot that broke out in a prison and spilled into the streets of the city of Ciudad Juarez in a Mexican state on the border with the United States left 11 people killed and 20 injured, a Mexican source said on Friday.

"A fight broke out inside the detention center that left 20 inmates wounded, four of them with gunshot wounds, and the rest were beaten and concussed. Two inmates died from gunshot wounds," Mexican undersecretary of public security Ricardo Mejia Berdeja said during a briefing.

According to Mejia, control of the prison was restored, but the Meshikles gang, which was involved in the clash inside the penitentiary, began rioting and attacking civilians in the city of Ciudad Juarez, Sputnil reported.

"As a result, nine people were killed in addition to the two deaths inside the penitentiary center. Among those killed by these criminals are four ... employees of Mega Radio, a host and three technicians," the politician added.

On Friday night, six members of the Meshikles gang involved in the attacks in the city were detained by police and soldiers. According to the security ministry, the order in the city was restored.

