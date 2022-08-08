  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2022, 8:25 PM

A senior Iranian FM official:

Relative progress achieved in certain issues in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – A senior Iranian foreign ministry official said on Monday that in the latest round of Vienna talks between Iran and world powers on removal of sanctions some relative progress was achieved in certain issues.

A senior official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that four rounds of intensive negotiations were held in this round of Vienna talks, which started on Thursday, to discuss some remaining issues in order to ensure that Iran’s concerns and considerations are taken into account by the other sides.

The Iranian official said that the Iranian delegation shared its stances with the other sides and there were relative progress in certain issues.

He added that, "Given the discussions within the last three days, the European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora proposed some ideas on certain remaining issues today."

He also said that "we conveyed our initial response and considerations as soon as we received the ideas, but the ideas naturally require comprehensive studies, and that we will express our final views and considerations to the coordinator and other sides."

The senior Iranian foreign ministry official concluded, "Undoubtedly, the main principle for us is ensuring Iranian nation's rights and interests, and materializing these rights and ensuring national interests and guaranteeing the durable implementation of the other side's commitments and preventing the illegal US behavior from being repeated are the main concerns for the Iranian negotiating team."

According to the latest media reports, the negotiating delegations have already left or will leave the Austrian capital to return to their respective capitals for further consultations. 

KI/IRN84847591

News Code 189997
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189997/

