Shadi Paridar awarded as best female chess trainer in world

During a ceremony held by the World Chess Federation in Chennai of India, 13 women were honored in various fields of chess.

In this ceremony, the prominent Iranian chess player Shadi Paridar was awarded as the best female chess trainer by the 44th World Chess Olympiad.

Shadi Paridar holds the title of Woman Grandmaster (WGM), who won the Iranian Women Chess Championship four times. She won the Asian Under-16 Girls' Championship in 2002 in Tehran.

She played for Iran in the Women's Chess Olympiads of 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010, and in the Women's Asian Team Chess Championships of 1995, 2003, 2005, 2008, and 2009.

The FIDE 44th World Chess Olympiad is taking place from 28th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 in Chennai.

Around 2000 participants from over 180 countries are battling it out for the top prize in the competition.

