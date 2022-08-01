Russia cripples US Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher

"In the area of the settlement of Velikiy Dalnik in the Odessa Region, an American Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery continue delivering strikes against military facilities on Ukrainian territory, the general said.

In the past 24 hours, they destroyed two ammunition depots near the settlements of Seversk and Kaleniki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a center of fuel supply for the Ukrainian army’s military hardware near the town of Nikopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and also enemy manpower and materiel in 239 areas, Konashenkov reported.

ZZ/PR