Ukraine UAV targets Russia Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol

According to Razvozhayev, the attack was carried out via an unidentified object - presumably a UAV - that flew into the headquarters' courtyard.

The attack left five members of the headquarters' staff injured, but no one was killed, according to the governor of Sevastopol, Sputnik reported.

31 of July is observed annually in Russia as Navy Day, and Razvozhayev suggested that "Ukrainian Nazis" conducted this attack in order to ruin the holiday for the people of Russia.

The governor also declared that all Navy Day festivities in the city have been cancelled due to security concerns and urged people to stay home if possible while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigates the attack.

