Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua paid a visit to Mehr News Agency headquarters in the heart of Tehran on Sunday, where he met and held talks with Mehr CEO Mohamamd Shojaeian.

After the visit, the Chinese ambassador wrote in Farsi language on his Twitter account that "The Relationship between China and Iran's media outlets is very important and it will strengthen the mutual understanding between the two nations."

