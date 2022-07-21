Iran foreign policy must not be tied to nuclear talks

Speaking in a meeting on Thursday, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Chairman of the Assembly of Experts of Iran stated that in addition to the removal of oppressive sanctions, the neutralization of sanctions should be pursued as the main agenda of the government.

Relying on the country's internal capabilities and capabilities is the key solution to resolving the country's problems, he also underlined.

Referring to nuclear negotiations aimed at the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Jannati stressed that country's foreign policy should not be tied to the nuclear issue.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati also called for the continuation and improving economic relations with neighbors.

