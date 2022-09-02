Pres. Raeisi arrives in Khuzestan province

This is for the fourth time that President Raeisi visits southern province of Khuzestan since the election as the president.

He visited Khuzestan province in order to inaugurate Ghadir Water-Supply project as the country's largest water supply project.

The construction operation of Ghadir Water-Supply Project first started in Oct. 2021 in a three-year period by Khuzestan Water and Power Authority (KWPA) in order to materialize the promise given by the President to the noble people of this southern province with the aim of settling water shortage problem of 26 cities and 1,600 villages.

With the drastic measures taken, construction operation of giant water-supply project was completed in less than a year.

MA/5579389