UK, US to hold joint drills in Finland

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Around 150 British Army and Royal Air force personnel have deployed to Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces for Exercise Vigilant Fox, the British government said.

The deployment follows the UK’s joint security declaration with Finland signed in May, according to a statement by the UK government.

More than 750 troops from the UK, USA and Finland gathered this week in Niinisalo, western Finland, to participate in the four-day high-readiness exercise. Partner nations practised interoperability between air and land forces ahead of Finland’s accession to NATO.

According to the statement, this type of international training is critical in preparing allies to operate alongside one another should NATO need to deploy in the future.

